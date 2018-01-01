Hy-Vee evacuated after refrigerant leak - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hy-Vee evacuated after refrigerant leak

Posted:
By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Leaking refrigerant caused the evacuation of the Crossroads Hy-Vee at 12:49 p.m. Monday.

Rochester Fire crews evacuated the store for about forty minutes.

They shut down a valve from the refrigerant tank which stopped the leak, then aired out the store.

There are no reports of injuries or anyone needing treatment for gas inhalation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.