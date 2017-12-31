Rural Minnesota hospitals lack sign-language interpreters

A Rochester couple originally from Cambodia welcomed their daughter into the world early Monday morning. Sokun Monyboramey Khay was born at 1:01 a.m. on January 1.More >>
The evacuation lasted 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.More >>
Investigators say a Twin Cities man shot first before he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with two law officers on Minnesota's Iron Range. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 40-year-old Jeffrey John Golnick of Chaska died in the foot chase on Dec. 22 in Gilbert after opening fire and wounding a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy.More >>
Since Waste Management bought out GarbageMan earlier this month, some Olmsted County residents say their service stinks.More >>
Dozens of complaints have been filed in recent years against Minnesota hospitals by deaf patients and their companions alleging they're not getting interpreter services required by law. Minnesota Public Radio reports that many of the hospitals facing lawsuits are in rural areas of the state where there's a shortage of sign-language interpreters.More >>
Minnesota farmers fear they could lose millions of dollars if the United States leaves the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Trump has threatened to withdraw from the trade deal. He has been renegotiating for better terms for nearly five months.More >>
The Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester hosted St. George Ethiopian Orthodox Church members to showcase how they celebrate Christmas.More >>
At Viking Park, a few Rochester residents got out on the ice to play hockey with the temperature in the negatives.More >>
The Fillmore County sheriff has identified the inmate who died while in custody Wednesday as Thomas Henry, 22, of Harmony. Sheriff Tom Kaase said there's is still no determination on the manner or cause of Henry's death, after an autopsy conducted by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office in Rochester.More >>
Dr. Julie Walsh runs Plainview Eye Clinic, and her husband is the office manager. Because of health care costs, they've been left with no option but to reduce the amount of time they work. Dr. Walsh and her husband were doing their tax planning for the end of 2017, as well as 2018, and were looking at health care costs.More >>
