Waste Management misses garbage pickup on some Rochester streets

Since Waste Management bought out GarbageMan earlier this month, some Olmsted County residents say their service stinks. Trash cans placed on the curb for regular trash pickup still litter some Rochester streets.

Arlen Carey, a customer of Waste Management, said he previously hired Waste Management before he switched to GarbageMan, but did not have a great experience with them.

"Our trash wasn't picked up quite as regularly. Our cans were just kinda just sprawled out on the sidewalk," said Carey.

Now, he is seeing these familiar patterns after the Waste Management giant took over. Carey's typical trash pickup is scheduled for Fridays.

During the holidays, Waste Management delays service by one day.

"We expected our trash to be picked up yesterday, "said Carey.

He says the services began to deteriorate a month ago after all of the accounts from GarbageMan were transferred over to Waste Management.

"We're faced with a palette of poor choices. And I think if the city would have stringent rules as to what the expectations are for trash pickup, and they had one contractor, and they could have teeth in those rules, we'd have much better service throughout the community."

