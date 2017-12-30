Rochester subzero temperatures not enough to keep some hockey players indoors

Rochester subzero temperatures not enough to keep some hockey pl - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Saturday's bone chilling temperatures weren't enough to keep some people from getting out on the ice.

There are seven outdoor hockey rinks around the Rochester area and they opened up just the day after Christmas.

Over at Viking Park, several people were out on the rink skating around and getting some shots in, despite the cold weather.

They said even through the cold weather they were glad to get out and play the sport they love.

"The only good thing about winter is playing hockey. It's not as cold once you get going, I mean it's cold putting your skates on and all that stuff, but once you get moving around it's not too bad. I'm sure I look pretty frozen, but I don't feel too bad," said one hockey player, Toby Ulness.

The outdoor ice rinks in Rochester will stay open until late February and you can find the rinks that also have warming sheds here.

