Rochester subzero temperatures not enough to keep some hockey players indoors

The Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester hosted St. George Ethiopian Orthodox Church members to showcase how they celebrate Christmas.
At Viking Park, a few Rochester residents got out on the ice to play hockey with the temperature in the negatives.
Governor Mark Dayton issued an executive order late Friday to remove any barriers in the way of emergency propane fuel deliveries during Minnesota's stretch of bitter cold temperatures. The governor's office said a bitter cold snap may last another ten days across the state, requiring new shipments of propane natural gas for "more than 200,000 homes, 3,300 hog and 3,746 poultry operations, and other farms and businesses across the state."
Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.
Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money.
While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.
Dr. Julie Walsh runs Plainview Eye Clinic, and her husband is the office manager. Because of health care costs, they've been left with no option but to reduce the amount of time they work. Dr. Walsh and her husband were doing their tax planning for the end of 2017, as well as 2018, and were looking at health care costs.
Rochester International Airport is getting ready to help host dozens of airplanes over Super Bowl Weekend. With 1,500-2,000 aircraft expected to fly fans in to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl, there may not be room for all of the planes to park at Minneapolis-St. Paul International.
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC WINNERS BRACKET GAMES: LOURDES VS. MAHTOMEDI 8:30 MAYO AUDITORIUM COLUMBIA HEIGHTS VS. LAKE CITY 1:00 MAYO AUDITORIUM JOHN MARSHALL VS. EAST RIDGE 6:15 TAYLOR ARENA CALEDONIA VS. WHITE BEAR LAKE 5:00 MAYO AUDITORIUM ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC LOSER BRACKET GAMES: HUTCHINSON VS. 10 NORTHFIELD
The Fillmore County sheriff has identified the inmate who died while in custody Wednesday as Thomas Henry, 22, of Harmony. Sheriff Tom Kaase said there's is still no determination on the manner or cause of Henry's death, after an autopsy conducted by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office in Rochester.
A woman escaped a fire in her home in St. Charles at 3:30 a.m. Friday, but her home on East 14th Street was destroyed.
