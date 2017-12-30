Governor clearing way for emergency propane fuel deliveries during cold snap

Dr. Julie Walsh runs Plainview Eye Clinic, and her husband is the office manager. Because of health care costs, they've been left with no option but to reduce the amount of time they work. Dr. Walsh and her husband were doing their tax planning for the end of 2017, as well as 2018, and were looking at health care costs.More >>
Dr. Julie Walsh runs Plainview Eye Clinic, and her husband is the office manager. Because of health care costs, they've been left with no option but to reduce the amount of time they work. Dr. Walsh and her husband were doing their tax planning for the end of 2017, as well as 2018, and were looking at health care costs.More >>
The Fillmore County sheriff has identified the inmate who died while in custody Wednesday as Thomas Henry, 22, of Harmony. Sheriff Tom Kaase said there's is still no determination on the manner or cause of Henry's death, after an autopsy conducted by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office in Rochester.More >>
The Fillmore County sheriff has identified the inmate who died while in custody Wednesday as Thomas Henry, 22, of Harmony. Sheriff Tom Kaase said there's is still no determination on the manner or cause of Henry's death, after an autopsy conducted by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office in Rochester.More >>
A woman escaped a fire in her home in St. Charles at 3:30 a.m. Friday, but her home on East 14th Street was destroyed.More >>
A woman escaped a fire in her home in St. Charles at 3:30 a.m. Friday, but her home on East 14th Street was destroyed.More >>
Experts say it's not too late to get your flu shot.More >>
Experts say it's not too late to get your flu shot.More >>
Rochester International Airport is getting ready to help host dozens of airplanes over Super Bowl Weekend. With 1,500-2,000 aircraft expected to fly fans in to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl, there may not be room for all of the planes to park at Minneapolis-St. Paul International.More >>
Rochester International Airport is getting ready to help host dozens of airplanes over Super Bowl Weekend. With 1,500-2,000 aircraft expected to fly fans in to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl, there may not be room for all of the planes to park at Minneapolis-St. Paul International.More >>