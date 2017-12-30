Governor clearing way for emergency propane fuel deliveries during cold snap

Governor Mark Dayton issued an executive order late Friday to remove any barriers in the way of emergency propane fuel deliveries during Minnesota's stretch of bitter cold temperatures.

Emergency Executive Order 17-16 waives regulations in Minnesota laws about "hours of service for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in emergency relief efforts."

The governor's office said a bitter cold snap may last another ten days across the state, requiring new shipments of propane natural gas for "more than 200,000 homes, 3,300 hog and 3,746 poultry operations, and other farms and businesses across the state."

There have not been any reports of propane shortages, however, wet weather in the fall months did force hundreds of Minnesota corn farmers to use propane-fueled dryers to reduce the moisture content of their grain before storing it.