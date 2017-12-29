Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elemen - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun.

"Seekers Wild" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods. An instructor then teaches them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food.

Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

Derek Barkiem leads the camping expedition and said it's all about experiencing Mother Nature.

"Bottom line is getting people outside, and I kinda feel like if we can create positive outdoor experiences for people it's going to increase their quality of life. You know I'm not completely anti-technology, but you know this is just like a good break from that, a good rest from the drilling of the screen time. And if we can decrease the screen time and increase the outdoor time that's going to benefit us all in the long run," he said.

Barkiem called Friday's adventure a "river rat" style camp, which is all about letting the campers choose what they want to do when they feel like it.

There is still time to sign up for "Seeker's Wild" next winter break camp. That will be held January 3 in Albert Lea.
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

    Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

    Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.

    More >>

    Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.

    More >>

  • Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

    Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. 

    More >>

    Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. 

    More >>

  • Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

    Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

    While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

    More >>

    While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.