Flu in Minnesota now "widespread"

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(KTTC) -

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, influenza in the state is now widespread.

There are 172 cases of hospitalizations this week. Last week there were 132 cases.

Three schools had outbreaks this week and 19 last week.

Olmsted County Public Health Services says it's not too late to get your flu shot, either with them or your local pharmacy

"The best things you can do is to actually get vaccinated yourself. That protects yourself, it also reduces the risk of you sharing that influenza with loved ones. And then it can also decrease the severity of the illness, so the symptoms, if you should so get infected with the influenza," says Disease Prevention and Control Nurse Manager Leah Espinda-Brandt.

Other ways to prevent further spreading the flu include: washing your hands with soap and water, using an anti-microbial hand wash, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying home if you're ill.

If you get sick, stay home, rest, and drink lots of fluids. 

But if symptoms get worse, it's suggested you call your doctor.

  Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

    Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

    Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.

    Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.

  Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

    Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. 

    Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. 

  Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

    Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

    While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

    While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

