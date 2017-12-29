Plainview optometrist and husband forced to work less hours - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Plainview optometrist and husband forced to work less hours

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) -

Dr. Julie Walsh runs Plainview Eye Clinic, and her husband is the office manager. Because of health care costs, they've been left with no option but to reduce the amount of time they work.

Dr. Walsh and her husband were doing their tax planning for the end of 2017, as well as 2018, and were looking at health care costs.

After looking online for insurance options through MNsure for healthcare plans when she discovered their health insurance premiums will be $27,000 for 2018.

"I need health insurance. I'm 56, my husband is 59, we're healthy people but things happen," she said. "I want o have health insurance, I feel more secure with health insurance."

She said they had to look at reducing the amount of hours they work after discovering that if they make so much as a penny more than $64,900 they will receive no assistance with their healthcare premiums.

But if they make $64,900 or less, they get a $21,000 subsidy.

"I'll be working less to reduce my income so that I can qualify for the tax credit, or premium subsidy, and avoid paying that full price on the health insurance premiums. And it's the first time in my life that I've ever decided that I really need to work less," said Dr. Walsh.

"I like working, I like my job, I like taking care of my patients and so does my husband. So we're not planning on retiring and we were not planning on cutting back, but we are being forced into doing that," she said.

Dr. Walsh says because her clinic is a small business, they are required to buy health insurance on the individual market place.

 She said one solution would be for the government to change its health care policies, or have a single-payer system.

Both Walsh and her husband plan to work less this coming year.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

    Corn prices paid to Minnesota farmers down again, hay prices jump sharply

    Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.

    More >>

    Prices paid to Minnesota corn farmers dropped again in November, but for hay producers, prices paid per ton jumped sharply.

    More >>

  • Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

    Minnesota homeowners rush to pre-pay taxes before 2018

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. 

    More >>

    Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year. They're hoping to save money on next year's tax returns once federal tax changes kick in. There hasn't been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. 

    More >>

  • Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

    Outdoors camp in Winona lets kids learn how to endure the elements

    While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

    More >>

    While the negative temperatures have kept many people indoors this December, a Winona winter camp is teaching kids how to endure the elements while having fun. "Seekers Wild's" Day Camp takes kids to the middle of the woods, teaching them how to make a fire, fish, cook, and even set traps for food. Once they learn the basics, campers can enjoy activities like sledding, archery, and snow fort building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.