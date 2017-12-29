Plainview optometrist and husband forced to work less hours

Dr. Julie Walsh runs Plainview Eye Clinic, and her husband is the office manager. Because of health care costs, they've been left with no option but to reduce the amount of time they work.

Dr. Walsh and her husband were doing their tax planning for the end of 2017, as well as 2018, and were looking at health care costs.

After looking online for insurance options through MNsure for healthcare plans when she discovered their health insurance premiums will be $27,000 for 2018.

"I need health insurance. I'm 56, my husband is 59, we're healthy people but things happen," she said. "I want o have health insurance, I feel more secure with health insurance."

She said they had to look at reducing the amount of hours they work after discovering that if they make so much as a penny more than $64,900 they will receive no assistance with their healthcare premiums.

But if they make $64,900 or less, they get a $21,000 subsidy.

"I'll be working less to reduce my income so that I can qualify for the tax credit, or premium subsidy, and avoid paying that full price on the health insurance premiums. And it's the first time in my life that I've ever decided that I really need to work less," said Dr. Walsh.

"I like working, I like my job, I like taking care of my patients and so does my husband. So we're not planning on retiring and we were not planning on cutting back, but we are being forced into doing that," she said.

Dr. Walsh says because her clinic is a small business, they are required to buy health insurance on the individual market place.

She said one solution would be for the government to change its health care policies, or have a single-payer system.

Both Walsh and her husband plan to work less this coming year.