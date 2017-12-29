RST ready to host visiting aircraft over Super Bowl weekend - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RST ready to host visiting aircraft over Super Bowl weekend

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester International Airport is getting ready to help host dozens of airplanes over Super Bowl Weekend.

With 1,500-2,000 aircraft expected to fly fans in to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl, there may not be room for all of the planes to park at Minneapolis-St. Paul International or at the smaller St. Paul Downtown Airport.  

Rochester International Airport Director John Reed said his team has been talking with the Federal Aviation Administration for a year to plan for parking some of those planes in Rochester for the weekend.

Reed says 20 to 30 "parking spots" for the planes have been marked out in case they're needed without jeopardizing the space needed for normal operations.

"If that materializes, I would be impressed," said Reed. "The number of planes coming in... will just depend on who's playing in the game." 

