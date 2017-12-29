On Tap for Sports Extra - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

On Tap for Sports Extra

By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL:
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC WINNERS BRACKET GAMES:

  • LOURDES VS. MAHTOMEDI     8:30 MAYO AUDITORIUM
  • COLUMBIA HEIGHTS VS. LAKE CITY       1:00 MAYO AUDITORIUM
  • JOHN MARSHALL VS. EAST RIDGE     6:15 TAYLOR ARENA
  • CALEDONIA VS. WHITE BEAR LAKE     5:00 MAYO AUDITORIUM

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC LOSER BRACKET GAMES:

  • HUTCHINSON VS. 10 NORTHFIELD                                                                          THE CLASH
  • MAYO VS. MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN
  • ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG VS. BYRON
  • CENTURY VS. ROBINSDALE COOPER

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL:
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC WINNERS BRACKET GAMES:

  • BYRON VS. HUTCHINSON     6:45 MAYO AUDITORIUM
  • LOURDES VS. CHANHASSEN      11:15 MAYO AUDITORIUM
  • JOHN MARHSALL VS. WHITE BEAR LAKE      4:00 TAYLOR ARENA
  • 6 LAKEVILLE NORTH VS. CHASKA     8:00 TAYLOR ARENA

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASS LOSERS BRACKET GAMES:

  • CENTURY VS. ROSEMOUNT
  • ANOKA VS. ST. PETER
  • OSSEO VS. LAKE CITY
  • MAYO VS. CALEDONIA       2:45 MAYO AUDITORIUM

LEWISTON-AUTO HOLIDAY BASKETBALL CLASSIC:
BOYS BASKETBALL:

  • LANESBORO VS. LEWISTON-ALTURA      5:30 MCCOWN GYMNASIUM
  • COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY VS. COTTER     7:15 MCCOWN GYMNASIUM

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

  • CHATFIELD VS. PINE ISLAND      2:00 MCCOWN GYMNASIUM
  • LEWISTON-ALTURA VS. LANESBORO      3:45 MCCOWN GYMNASIUM

KIWANIS HOCKEY FESTIVAL:
GOLD DIVISION: GRAHAM ARENA ONE

  • NEW RICHMOND VS. MAYO       CHAMPIONSHIP 6:15
  • JOHN MARSHALL VS. HAYWARD        3RD PLACE 4:00
  • IRONDALE VS. CENTURY        5TH PLACE 1:45
  • DODGE COUNTY VS. REDWOOD VALLEY      7TH PLACE 11:30

BLUE DIVISION: GRAHAM ARENA FOUR

  • VERONA VS. FARGO SOUTH/SHANLEY      1:30 
  • ALBERT LEA VS. LOURDES     5:45

