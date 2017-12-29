On Tap for Sports Extra

We now know the name of the driver killed in a crash along the Mississippi River Thursday. It happened in Dresbach just after 10:30 a.m.on I-90 in the west-bound lanes. The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old James Weaver of Winona was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says Weaver was eastbound on I-90 in a Ford Explorer, following a semi in the left lane which caused a snow cloud. Weaver lost control, went through the median and across the westbound lanes, through the...

More >>