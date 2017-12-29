Driver identified in deadly I-90 crash in Dresbach - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Driver identified in deadly I-90 crash in Dresbach

NEAR DRESBACH, Minn. (KTTC) -

We now know the name of the driver killed in a crash along the Mississippi River Thursday. It happened in Dresbach just after 10:30 a.m.on I-90 in the west-bound lanes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old James Weaver of Winona was killed in the crash.

The State Patrol says Weaver was eastbound on I-90 in a Ford Explorer, following a semi in the left lane which caused a snow cloud.

Weaver lost control, went through the median and across the westbound lanes, through the guardrail and rolled over the embankment.

The Ford Explorer came to a rest on its roof on Riverview Street.

