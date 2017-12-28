Twins third baseman accused of sexual assault - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Twins third baseman accused of sexual assault

Posted:
(AP) -

A photographer is accusing Minnesota Twins star Miguel Sano of grabbing her wrist and trying to kiss her and pull her through a door after a 2015 autograph session.

Betsy Bissen accused Sano on Thursday in a tweet, saying what he did amounted to assault.

Bissen works as a photographer for publications including TwinsDaily. She said she had long been afraid to tell her story for fear of losing access to shoot Twins games. She says she screamed and resisted Sano until he gave up.

Sano denies the allegations. The Twins say they take the allegations seriously but made no other comment.

Bissen didn't respond to phone, email and social media messages from The Associated Press seeking an interview.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.