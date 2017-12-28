Some homeowners scrambling to pay 2018 property taxes early to save money

People across the United States are rushing to pay their 2018 property taxes early in hopes of lowering their 2017 federal tax bills and take advantage of 2018's tax cut signed by President Donald Trump last Friday.

Under the tax-code overhaul, there will now be a $10,000 cap on deductions in state and property tax deductions. Currently, there is none.

Heather Bestler, Olmsted County Property Tax Supervisor says they have seen an influx of early property tax payments.

By 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the office took in $6.2 million in 2018 property taxes. Last year, the county saw $1.2 million paid in advance, and $500,000 the previous year.

"People are coming in today because of the possible loophole that they might be able to count their prepayment for their 2018 taxes onto their deductions for 2017," said Bestler.

Olmsted County is referring taxpayers to talk to the Internal Revenue Service or their accountants to find out if making payments in advance would be beneficial.

The IRS says not everyone can take advantage of that loophole. Taxpayers can pay property taxes for 2018 if those taxes were already assessed in 2017.A prepayment of anticipated real property taxes that have not been assessed prior to 2018 are not deductible.

If you are making a payment, the Olmsted County office is open tomorrow. Or, you can drop off the payment at the drop box. Others, by mail, must be postmarked before Jan. 1 to make the deadline.