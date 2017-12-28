One dead in I-90 rollover crash near Dakota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

One dead in I-90 rollover crash near Dakota

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
NEAR DAKOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person is dead from a crash off I-90 in the west bound lanes near Dakota.

Witnesses say just after 10:30 a.m., the driver lost control, went through a guardrail and rolled down the embankment.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

That stretch of freeway also includes highways 61 and 14.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.