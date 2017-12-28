Violent head-on crash on I-90 near Eyota sends four to Saint Marys ER

A violent head-on crash Thursday afternoon on eastbound I-90 near Eyota sent four people to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of the Eyota exit.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a westbound Toyota Tundra driven by Luis Jara, 49, of Rushford spun out of control and went through the median into the eastbound lanes.

MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said Jara hit an eastbound Toyota Corolla head-on. Jara, along with two adults and a five-year-old girl in the Corolla, were all hurt.

The three in the small car were identified as Alan Eggenberger, 61, and Sharon Eggenberger, 58, of Ames, Iowa, and the five-year-old girl, who was not named.