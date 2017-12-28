Violent head-on crash on I-90 near Eyota sends four to Saint Mar - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Violent head-on crash on I-90 near Eyota sends four to Saint Marys ER

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
NEAR EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A violent head-on crash Thursday afternoon on eastbound I-90 near Eyota sent four people to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of the Eyota exit.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a westbound Toyota Tundra driven by Luis Jara, 49, of Rushford spun out of control and went through the median into the eastbound lanes.

MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said Jara hit an eastbound Toyota Corolla head-on.  Jara, along with two adults and a five-year-old girl in the Corolla, were all hurt.

The three in the small car were identified as Alan Eggenberger, 61, and Sharon Eggenberger, 58, of Ames, Iowa, and the five-year-old girl, who was not named.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.