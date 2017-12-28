Driver crashes head-on into police squad car, officer sent to Sa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Driver crashes head-on into police squad car, officer sent to Saint Marys ER

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Photo by Russell Shores Photo by Russell Shores
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Slick streets from the early morning snowfall in Rochester caused treacherous driving conditions and led to a flurry of crashes.  One sent a Rochester police officer to the Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys emergency room.  

The officer-involved crash happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 18-hundred block of Baihly Hills Drive Southwest. An eyewitness said it began when the driver of an SUV hit a tree.  An RPD officer responded, but while he was there investigating, a BMW ran head-on into the police car.

Lt. Casey Moilanen said Officer Craig Jacobsen was taken to the E-R at Saint Marys, and said his injuries were not believed to be critical or life-threatening.

The man who saw it all happen--Russell Shores--messaged us to say he was not surprised.

"People come down this hill driving too fast ALL the time," said Shores, who captured two photos of the crash scene for KTTC.  "We wanted speed bumps, but city would assess each homeowner big $$." 

