Thursday Sports on Tap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Thursday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -
  • 11:15 BB LAKE CITY VS. MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN-AUDITORIUM
  • 12:00 BB BYRON VS. EAST RIDGE-EXHIBITION HALL
  • 1:00 GB CALEDONIA VS. CHASKA-AUDITORIUM
  • 1:45 GB LAKE CITY VS. WHITE BEAR LAKE-EXHIBITION HALL
  • 4:30 GB #1 LYLE/PACELLI VS. #5 HAYFIELD-HAYFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
  • 8:00 GB MAYO VS. LAKEVILLE NORTH-TAYLOR ARENA
  • 8:30 BB LOURDES VS. HUTCHINSON-AUDITORIUM
  • 2:30 BH CENTURY VS. REDWOOD VALLEY-GRAHAM ONE
  • 3:30 GB LOURDES VS. ANOKA-EXHIBITION HALL
  • 4:00 GB JOHN MARSHALL VS. OSSEO-TAYLOR ARENA
  • 5:00 BB CENTURY VS. CALEDONIA-AUDITORIUM
  • 5:45 BB MAYO VS. COLUMBIA HEIGHTS-EXHIBITION HALL
  • 6:15 BB JOHN MARSHALL VS. ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG-TAYLOR ARENA
  • 6:45 GB CENTURY VS. BYRON-AUDITORIUM
  • 5:00 BH JOHN MARSHALL VS. NEW RICHMOND-GRAHAM ARENA ONE
  • 5:00 BH FARGO SOUTH VS. ALBERT LEA-GRAHAM ARENA FOUR
  • 7:15 BH MAYO VS. HAYWARD-GRAHAM ARENA ONE
  • 7:15 BH LOURDES VS. VERONA-GRAHAM ARENA FOUR
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.