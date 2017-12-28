Man charged with possession of cocaine before probation appointment

A man was arrested inside the police station while he was on his way to an appointment with his probation officer. Tyus Harshaw, 22, of Rochester had an apprehension order issued for him and was taken into custody on the second floor during a security screening at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. While being processed, officers found a $100 rolled up bill with a white powdery substance inside his pocket. They also found a bindle with the same substance. Both tested positive for cocaine. Police say Harshaw claimed that it belonged to a friend of his named Dan, but couldn't remember Dan's last name.