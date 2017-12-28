Olmsted Medical Center welcomes Lake City as its 11th branch clinic

A new branch clinic opens Thursday for Olmsted Medical Center. As of Thursday, Lake City Family Physicians will officially be called Olmsted Medical Center-Lake City.

It becomes the eleventh branch clinic where OMC provides healthcare. Patients in Lake City will have access to all of OMC's specialty care services in Rochester, such as cardiology, women's health, BirthCenter, sleep medicine, neurology and many others.

The Lake City clinic will continue providing family medicine, obstetrics and women's health, occupational medicine, as well as in-house lab and diagnostic radiology.