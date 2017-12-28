Talks resume between Albert Lea workers and Mayo Clinic

Mayo Albert Lea healthcare workers and Mayo Clinic executives return to the bargaining table Thursday morning.

The talks come after the one-day workers strike on December 19th that caused a one week lockout for striking workers.

The SEIU says in a news release they are looking for this negotiation to be more successful than past efforts, adding that they are hopeful the support they received over the past week from the community and across the state will lead to more fruitful negotiations.

The talks begin Thursday morning and are expected to last into the afternoon.

