Talks resume between Albert Lea workers and Mayo Clinic - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Talks resume between Albert Lea workers and Mayo Clinic

Posted:
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Albert Lea healthcare workers and Mayo Clinic executives return to the bargaining table Thursday morning.

The talks come after the one-day workers strike on December 19th that caused a one week lockout for striking workers.

The SEIU says in a news release they are looking for this negotiation to be more successful than past efforts, adding that they are hopeful the support they received over the past week from the community and across the state will lead to more fruitful negotiations.

The talks begin Thursday morning and are expected to last into the afternoon.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.