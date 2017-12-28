Butler's OT heroics give Wolves 128-125 win

The Minnesota Timberwolves let a 13-point lead slip away as the offense went cold in the second half, but Jimmy Butler's heroics gave the Wolves the 128-125 victory over the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night at the Target Center. The win was the Wolves fifth in a row, and their eighth win in 10 games, improving to 22-13.

Positives:

1. Jimmy Butler was great in the overtime period, and in the game overall, as he scored 11 of his 39 in the extra period. On the game, Butler went 10-20 from the field, 3-6 from beyond the arc, and an astounding 16-18 from the line. Butler scored all but three points in the overtime period, but he got an assist on the play, as Jamal Crawford nailed an 18-foot jumper with 47 seconds left to give the Wolves a two-point lead. That wasn't the only great moment for Butler, as his 14-foot pull-up jumper with 1:14 left paved the way for that go-ahead jumper seconds later. Butler had five assists and four rebounds on the day.

2. The Wolves had a great day shooting the ball from three. They went 12-29, hitting 41.4 percent of their chances. Butler as mentioned earlier went 3-6, but Karl-Anthony Towns hit 2-3, and Andrew Wiggins hit 5-8 on the night. Even more impressive is that they were able to do this with Jamal Crawford going 0-4 on the night.

3. Speaking of Wiggins, in his 42 minutes he showed what he can do offensively as he scored 21 points in total, and was a +8 for the game. Also of note Taj Gibson scored 20 in a hyper-efficient 9-12 performance.

Negatives:

1. Jimmy Butler's heroics were necessary due to the following two negatives, first, having three starters out late in the fourth quarter and in overtime. First, Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter. Then, Jeff Teague left in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. Lastly in overtime Taj Gibson fouled out only 30 seconds into the overtime period leaving only Butler and Wiggins left on the court. This is an unusual sequence of events for this team, and most likely a once-a-season type occurrence.

2. The Wolves could only score 17 points in the third quarter, and then only 26 points in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets, on the other hand, scored 24-36 in the second half, turning a 13-point deficit into a tie ballgame.

3. The Wolves also allowed too many points off the bench, and four 20 points scorers in total. Will Barton off the bench led the way scoring 28, then Trey Lyles, also off of the bench, scored 23 as well. As for starters, Nikola Jokic scored 22, and Jamal Murray scored 21.

The Wolves are on the road Thursday night, as they play the second of a back-to-back with a game at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee against the Bucks.