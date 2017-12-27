Cold records broken in northern Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Cold records broken in northern Minnesota

Posted:
(AP) -

The "Nation's Icebox" is feeling the chill and setting a record.

The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning. International Falls - the self-proclaimed "Nation's Icebox" - plunged to 37 degrees below zero, breaking the old record of 32 below set in 1924. Hibbing bottomed out at 28 below, breaking the old record of 27 below set in 1964.

Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills will stay put for days to come across much of the northern United States. Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. on Wednesday and spreading east.

Meanwhile, the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pennsylvania, is digging out from a record snowfall of more than 5 feet this week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.