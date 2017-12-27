Memo warns against Santa Claus, Hanukkah symbol decorations

A jail inmate died while in custody Wednesday evening at Fillmore County's Detention Facility in Preston. Sheriff Tom Kaase said it happened during an incident at about 6:31 p.m., and the jail's general population was not at risk at the time. "Lifesaving efforts by Fillmore County Staff, the Preston Ambulance, Mayo One Staff, and Preston Police were unfortunately unsuccessful," said Sheriff Kaase.More >>
A jail inmate died while in custody Wednesday evening at Fillmore County's Detention Facility in Preston. Sheriff Tom Kaase said it happened during an incident at about 6:31 p.m., and the jail's general population was not at risk at the time. "Lifesaving efforts by Fillmore County Staff, the Preston Ambulance, Mayo One Staff, and Preston Police were unfortunately unsuccessful," said Sheriff Kaase.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Reeve has also assumed the role of General Manager and has announced the following updates to the team’s basketball operations staff for the 2018 season: Clare Duwelius has been promoted to Assistant General Manager while Assistant Coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins have agreed to multi-year contract extensions. Assistant Co...More >>
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Reeve has also assumed the role of General Manager and has announced the following updates to the team’s basketball operations staff for the 2018 season: Clare Duwelius has been promoted to Assistant General Manager while Assistant Coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins have agreed to multi-year contract extensions. Assistant Co...More >>
A man was arrested inside the police station while he was on his way to an appointment with his probation officer.More >>
A man was arrested inside the police station while he was on his way to an appointment with his probation officer.More >>
A new branch clinic opens Thursday for Olmsted Medical Center. As of Thursday, Lake City Family Physicians will officially be called Olmsted Medical Center-Lake City.More >>
A new branch clinic opens Thursday for Olmsted Medical Center. As of Thursday, Lake City Family Physicians will officially be called Olmsted Medical Center-Lake City.More >>
Mayo Albert Lea healthcare workers and Mayo Clinic executives return to the bargaining table Thursday morning.More >>
Mayo Albert Lea healthcare workers and Mayo Clinic executives return to the bargaining table Thursday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning.More >>
The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.More >>
The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Battling a house blaze in any season is never easy, but winter time offers up several challenges. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that winter house fires result in 30% of all fire deaths.More >>
Battling a house blaze in any season is never easy, but winter time offers up several challenges. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that winter house fires result in 30% of all fire deaths.More >>
Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue. State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year thanks to inflation indexing.More >>
Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue. State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year thanks to inflation indexing.More >>
The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.More >>
The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.More >>
The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was arrested inside the police station while he was on his way to an appointment with his probation officer.More >>
A man was arrested inside the police station while he was on his way to an appointment with his probation officer.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Two people are sent to the hospital after a two car collision near Wanamingo Tuesday night.More >>
Two people are sent to the hospital after a two car collision near Wanamingo Tuesday night.More >>
A jail inmate died while in custody Wednesday evening at Fillmore County's Detention Facility in Preston. Sheriff Tom Kaase said it happened during an incident at about 6:31 p.m., and the jail's general population was not at risk at the time. "Lifesaving efforts by Fillmore County Staff, the Preston Ambulance, Mayo One Staff, and Preston Police were unfortunately unsuccessful," said Sheriff Kaase.More >>
A jail inmate died while in custody Wednesday evening at Fillmore County's Detention Facility in Preston. Sheriff Tom Kaase said it happened during an incident at about 6:31 p.m., and the jail's general population was not at risk at the time. "Lifesaving efforts by Fillmore County Staff, the Preston Ambulance, Mayo One Staff, and Preston Police were unfortunately unsuccessful," said Sheriff Kaase.More >>