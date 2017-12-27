Three dogs rescued from Rochester house fire - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Three dogs rescued from Rochester house fire

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest in Rochester around 2:15 PM. Authorities say they found a deck behind the home fully involved in the fire. The deck was destroyed with extensive fire damage to the exterior of the home as well as some windows. 

Fire crews extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from entering the home. However, there is light smoke damage throughout the house.

"Another minute or two would've been a different story, and 600 gallons of high pressure water," said Eric Kerska, Rochester Fire Department Battalion Chief. 

Residents were in the Twin Cities at the time of the fire. Three dogs were rescued from the burning home and brought to a neighbors house uninjured.

The damages to the house are about $50,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

