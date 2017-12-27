Minnesota income tax brackets posted for 2018, inflation indexin - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota income tax brackets posted for 2018, inflation indexing creates changes

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

With a new U.S. tax law going into effect in the months ahead, not a lot is known about how much we'll all be paying to Uncle Sam.  Of course, it depends on one's individual circumstances.

But a little of the mystery is going out of the Minnesota tax code with an announcement Wednesday by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue.  Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted.

State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year.  The adjustment is so that the brackets will be indexed to the inflation rate.  Indexing, explains the Revenue Department, is now required by law and involve linking to the change in the U.S. Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers.  

Here are the bracket ranges for 2018 for Minnesota taxpayers:

2018 Minnesota Income Tax Brackets
5.35% Up To 7.05% 7.85% 9.85% Over
Married Joint $ 37,850 $37,851 - $150,380 $150,381 - $266,700 $266,700
Married Separate $ 18,930 $18,931 - $ 75,190 $   75,191 - $133,350 $133,350
Single $ 25,890 $25,891 - $ 85,060 $   85,061 - $160,020 $160,020
Head of Household $ 31,880 $31,881 - $128,090 $128,091 - $213,360 $213,360

