Two people injured in Highway 52 Crash

NEAR WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two people were sent to the hospital after a two car collision near Wanamingo Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Kia Optima driven by Khalid Hashi of Rochester was northbound on Highway 52 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As Hashi neared Highway 57, he lost control and spun, striking a Chevy Equinox before coming to a stop.

Hashi and his passenger, Mohamed Hassan, were not injured.

The driver of the Equinox, 74-year old Gerald Pike of Cottage Grove, and his passenger, 64-year old Kathleen Pike of Cottage Grove were both transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Cannon Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

