Reminder - real Christmas trees can become fire hazard

If you purchased a real Christmas tree for your home this year, now may be the time to bring it down.

If you're still enjoying that real Christmas tree in your house 'til the new year, don't let it dry out and become a fire hazard.

A dry tree can burn very quickly and according to the National Fire Protection Association, a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.

It's a good idea to recycle a tree when it starts dropping its needles.