Reminder - real Christmas trees can become fire hazard

The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning.More >>
The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.More >>
The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Battling a house blaze in any season is never easy, but winter time offers up several challenges. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that winter house fires result in 30% of all fire deaths.More >>
Battling a house blaze in any season is never easy, but winter time offers up several challenges. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that winter house fires result in 30% of all fire deaths.More >>
Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue. State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year thanks to inflation indexing.More >>
Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue. State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year thanks to inflation indexing.More >>
If you purchased a real Christmas tree for your home this year, now may be the time to bring it down.More >>
If you purchased a real Christmas tree for your home this year, now may be the time to bring it down.More >>
The bitter cold is sticking around. Whether you work outside, need to tidy up your sidewalk, or simply like the outdoors, subzero temperatures may pose a real threat to people outdoors.More >>
The bitter cold is sticking around. Whether you work outside, need to tidy up your sidewalk, or simply like the outdoors, subzero temperatures may pose a real threat to people outdoors.More >>
Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue. State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year thanks to inflation indexing.More >>
Adjusted 2018 individual income tax brackets have been posted by the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue. State tax officials say the brackets will change by 1.987 percent from last year thanks to inflation indexing.More >>
Rochester police swarmed to a northwest neighborhood Monday about 10:50 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired in the area. It happened in the 1900 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest.More >>
Rochester police swarmed to a northwest neighborhood Monday about 10:50 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired in the area. It happened in the 1900 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest.More >>
Some tow companies say it's their busiest day of the season so far.More >>
Some tow companies say it's their busiest day of the season so far.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>
Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rochester around 2:15 PM to the 2000 block of Magdalana Lane Southwest. Authorities say the deck behind the home is destroyed.More >>