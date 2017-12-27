Mobile home fire blamed on portable heater

A portable heater causes $25,000 in damage to a mobile home in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester fire responded to 2315 Park Lane SE just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire.

When they arrived on scene, fire and smoke were showing from under the mobile home. The blaze was extinguished and no one was hurt.

According to Rochester fire, the fire was caused by a portable heater being used to thaw frozen pipes.

The mobile home sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Rochester Police, Gold Cross, RPU and Minnesota Energy assisted on the scene.