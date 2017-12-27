Left-hander Zach Duke, Twins finalize 1-year contract - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016. He struck out 12 and walked six in 18 1/3 innings over 27 games, and three of the 13 hits he allowed were home runs.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 169 starts and 299 relief appearances over 13 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2005-10), Arizona (2011), Washington (2012-13), Cincinnati (2013), Milwaukee (2014), the Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and the Cardinals (2016-17).

Minnesota announced the agreement Tuesday.

