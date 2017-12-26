Investigation continues after light rail train strikes man in St - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Investigation continues after light rail train strikes man in St. Paul

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
St. Paul, Minn. (AP/KTTC) -

Metro Transit officials say a light rail train in St. Paul struck a man and shut down service for more than hour.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at Prior Avenue.

Transit authorities say the man is being treated at Regions Hospital, but they don't know the extent of his injuries.

Officials stopped Green Line service in both directions until 9 p.m. while they investigated.

The cause remains under investigation.
 

