Class A State Wrestling Rankings

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -

Class A Teams
1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1)
2. Frazee (8)
3. Kenyon-Wanamingo (2)
4. Sibley East (4)
5. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (6)
6. Goodhue (1)
7. Minneota (3)
8. LPGE-Browerville (5)
9. Ottertail Central (6)
10. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3)
11. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena (7)
12. Maple River (2)

