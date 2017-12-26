Class AA State Wrestling Rankings - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class AA State Wrestling Rankings

By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Class AA Teams
1. Kasson-Mantorville (1)
2. Simley (1)
3. Scott West (2)
4. Foley (6)
5. Perham (8)
6. Grand Rapids (7)
7. Hutchinson (2)
8. Waconia (2)
9. Delano (2)
10. Litchfield (6)
11. Totino-Grace (5)
12. Fairmont/Martin County West (3)

