The dangers of frostbite, and how to prevent it

Skin that is exposed to cold, windy weather is most susceptible to contacting frostbite — even if outside for a short period of time. Despite the frostbite risk, families gathered at Judd Park for a day of sledding.

"I'm full of layers, I don't really have a true winter coat on, so I have about four different spring coats on," said Bob Cranston. "Seems like it's getting warmer as we stay out here, I think it's from walking up that hill, so we're sweating a little bit."

Whether you work outside, need to tidy up your sidewalk, or simply like the outdoors, subzero temperatures may pose a real threat to people outdoors.

Frostbite is defined as an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. It most commonly affects the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks, and chin, but can also occur on covered skin if not wearing properly insulated clothing.

The beginning stages of frostbite include cold, pale or red skin, followed by numbness. If the skin begins to feel warm, it may be a sign of serious skin involvement.

As frostbite progresses, it affects all layers of the skin, including the tissues that lie below. Joints or muscles may no longer work. Large blisters form 24 to 48 hours after rewarming. Afterward, the area turns black and hard as the tissue dies.

Frostbite occurs in several stages: frostnip, superficial frostbite, and severe frostbite.

According to Mayo Clinic, if you're experiencing any of these conditions, seek medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of superficial or deep frostbite — such as white or pale skin, numbness, or blisters

Increased pain, swelling, redness or discharge in the area that was frostbitten

Fever

New, unexplained symptoms

Get emergency medical help if you suspect hypothermia, a condition in which your body loses heat faster than it can be produced. Signs and symptoms of hypothermia include: