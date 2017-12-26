Microwave fire does $2,500 damage - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Microwave fire does $2,500 damage

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Fire Department responds to what firefighters called a 'small kitchen fire' Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to 1631 Northern Heights Drive Northeast after a microwave fire.

They quickly put it out; nobody was hurt.

Damage is estimated at $2,500. 

The American Red Cross responded to the house and is helping the family with shelter.

The Red Cross says it is also helping families in Owatonna and Waseca after house fires there.

