Arrest in recent armed robbery, suspect not yet charged

Rochester Police say they have a person in custody they believe to be linked to recent armed robberies.

They say the man was near Sun Tan City when it was robbed at gunpoint the night of December 18.

He was arrested Monday night. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

A total of three men were involved in the robbery, wearing white gloves and dark clothes while armed with pistols.

The suspects pistol whipped a woman working at Sun Tan City after she said she couldn't open the safe.

The woman's husband was waiting outside to pick her up, only to have his car, phone, and cash stolen by the robbers.

When officers arrived, they brought in a K9 officer to track the suspects. The K9 led officers to a maroon Pontiac G6 that was parked in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue.

Officers noted that this car may be the same one involved in other recent armed robberies.

The victim's car was later recovered, but there was no sign of the suspects.

Police have not yet charged the suspect they have in custody.

