Rochester police investigate shots fired on Valleyhigh Drive NW - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester police investigate shots fired on Valleyhigh Drive NW

Posted: Updated:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police swarmed to a northwest neighborhood Monday about 10:50 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

It happened in the 1900 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest. 

Witnesses reported seeing two cars leaving the area where the shots were heard. 

Police found one fragmented bullet that had been fired in the street. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.