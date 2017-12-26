Rochester police investigate shots fired on Valleyhigh Drive NW

Rochester police swarmed to a northwest neighborhood Monday about 10:50 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired in the area. It happened in the 1900 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest.More >>
Some tow companies say it's their busiest day of the season so far.More >>
The alert means a "full load control" goes into effect at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
RFD calls it a "small kitchen fire." Nobody was hurt.More >>
According to the Rochester Police Department, several different drugs were found when a search warrant was served Wednesday morning.More >>
