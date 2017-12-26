Wolves take down Lakers in Christmas Day showdown

The Wolves overcame a poor performance from the three-point line, to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104, winning their fourth straight, and their seventh game in their last nine games.

Positives:

1. The Wolves struggled from deep but they had a big performance everywhere else on the court. The Wolves shot 58.3 percent from the field or 49-84. Subtract the 11-32 performance from three and the Wolves shot 38-52 from the field, or 73.1 percent on the day, a fantastic offensive performance.

2. The Wolves were led offensively, oddly enough, by Taj Gibson who scored 23 points on 11-13 from the field, hitting his lone three point attempt. Following him was Jimmy Butler with 23 of his own, but a poor 1-7 from beyond the arc, then Karl-Anthony Towns score 21 included a big face-smelting earth shattering posterization of former Timberwolves forward Corey Brewer.

3. The Wolves also throw the ball around the court, as four players would have five or more assists. Jeff Teague would lead the way with 10, then Butler would add eight and Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Crawford would each add five. The Wolves would have 30 total on the day.

Negatives:

1. Despite being able to compensate for it, the Wolves three point shooting was pathetic and the poor performance largely stemmed from two players. Jimmy Butler went 1-7 and Jeff Teague went 0-3/ Remove their poor performances and the team shot 45 percent from beyond the arc.

2. Fouls and Turnovers. The Wolves would commit 15 turnovers on the day, leading to 22 fast break points, and 23 points off of turnovers. Meanwhile they also fouled the Lakers 16 times, leading to 20 opportunities at the line for the young LA squad. They did only make 14 of those chances, or 70 percent of them, but putting a team at the line that frequently is a recipe for disaster. Teague was the man at fault in both instances as he had five turnovers, and committed four personal fouls.

3. I guess a third negative would be the high minutes for Towns and Butler, but frankly, the fact that Thibs played ten guys in this one, even though the ninth and tenth players (Nemanja Bjelica in his first game back from injury, and Marcus Georges-Hunt) only played six and two minutes, is a good sign for the team moving forward.

The fourth seeded Wolves now have a record of 21-13, six games back of Golden State for the one seed and only two games back of San Antonio for the three seed. The Wolves take Tuesday off, as they head back to Minnesota to play the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM in a Northwest division showdown.