Minneapolis police remove memorial from hate group

Minneapolis police removed a memorial that a white nationalist group created to honor an Australian woman killed by a Somali officer last summer.

Police spokesman John Elder tells Minnesota Public Radio News an officer cleared the memorial when the department learned it was displayed outside its headquarters.

The northern California hate group Identify Evropa said on its Twitter account it put up the memorial Friday. The group helped organize participants in the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.

The memorial to Justine Ruszczyk Damond consisted of a framed portrait, candles, roses and signs reading "United We Stand." The Star Tribune reports only the extinguished candles remained Saturday night.

Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond after she called to report a possible sexual assault in July. No charges have been filed.