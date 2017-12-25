Rochester movie theaters filled up on Christmas Day

Not too many places are open on Christmas Day, but the movie theater's kept on rolling Monday.

And as the sun set, there wasn't a spot to be found or a place in line at the Wehrenberg Galaxy movie theater.

People anxiously waiting to watch the newest movies and catch up on some they missed.

The new Star Wars movie, along with Father Figures and Downsizing were some of the more popular choices for people trying to find something to do on Christmas day.

"We're celebrating with our family next weekend so we had to have something to do today. We have nine grandchildren and three daughters and three son in-laws and we're looking forward to next weekend with them," said Karen Granahan, a movie goer.

In order to beat the lines, some movie theater's offer online ticket buying ahead of time, cutting out the wait while making sure your seat is secured.