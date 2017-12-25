A class assignment turns into a yearly fundraiser for a good cause

For the past 5 years, twin sisters Amber and Amanda Torvund have been holding a bake sale to raise money for the Women's Shelter.

"You know it's in like the hopes that like you'll keep doing it and see the benefit of it, and so we actually did continue with it," said Amanda.

It all started as a project in 8th grade for a Communication Arts class, and continued for 5 years.

"It was really fun. Yeah that was the main reason, we just really liked doing it," said Amber.

Not only did Amber and Amanda Torvund enjoy baking for a good cause, they were successful every year, always surpassing the previous year's efforts and making more money.

Money that they go shopping with - not for themselves - but for many others who need it.

"We got to go to the store with the money that we had and we would buy items off of their wishlist, the women's shelter wishlist of items that they needed," said Amanda.

They held their bake sales at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. And what did they bake? Pretty much everything; they say they love to bake.

"We also make a lot of lefse, and that's a huge thing because we have a bunch of Norwegian people at our church, and so like we have a bunch of like lefse, kringle, we also make krumkake," said Amanda.

With Lefse and Krumkake being the most popular. And each year, as they make more money in sales and end up buying lots of items, some people working at the Women's Shelter never knew what to expect.

"Like each year they had like different people working on the night we would bring it," said Amanda.

"They were always surprised with what we did like it was always a different person, so they would never what quite to expect, and then we'd bring it to them and they'd be like wow, this is a lot," said Amber

"We've taught our children, and they've passed it on even with their friends, to you know get involved, help, be supportive, and there's so many people that need help at this time of the year," said their mother Rhonda Torvund. "Not that we shouldn't raise awareness all year long, but this is a time when people need to be lifted up."

But now in their senior year in high school, the girls will be off on their own adventures, fortunately they are passing on the torch to twins they met through their church. So the holiday cheer wouldn't need to come to an end.

This year Amber and Amanda raised $1,377 dollars in sales and donations for the women's shelter, they said they needed two cars to be able to fit everything instead of the usual one car.

This brings their 5 year total to over $54,00 dollars.