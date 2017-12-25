Cerro Gordo County deputies lead pursuit through three counties

A man is in jail after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit throughout three Iowa counties.

Just before 12:30 this morning, a Cerro Gordo County deputy attempted to stop Justin Glidden of Ventura, Iowa at the intersection of 237th and Balsam Avenue, just south of Ventura.

Glidden refused to stop, leading to a pursuit that went through Wright County into Belmond, Iowa, and then back into Meservey, Iowa in Cerro Gordo County, then finally into Franklin County.

The pursuit reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Glidden continued his attempt to elude deputies until slowing down for a turn at Cardinal Avenue and County Road C-13 in Franklin County, when a deputy intentionally crashed into Glidden's vehicle, stopping the pursuit.

Glidden was taking into custody for eluding a law enforcement vehicle along with other charges.

No one was was injured.