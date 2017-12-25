Cerro Gordo County deputies lead pursuit through three counties

Minneapolis police removed a memorial that a white nationalist group created to honor an Australian woman killed by a Somali officer last summer. Police spokesman John Elder tells Minnesota Public Radio News an officer cleared the memorial when the department learned it was displayed outside its headquarters.More >>
What started as a middle school project grew and developed into a yearly fundraiser for a good cause, and fun family bonding time. For the past 5 years, twin sisters Amber and Amanda Torvund have been holding a bake sale to raise money for the Women's Shelter.More >>
The Rochester Fire Department honored the lives of the fallen to recognize the sacrifice of first responders and to request caution around ice.More >>
Minneapolis City Council members have voted to give themselves and the city's new mayor a $10,000 raises. The Star Tribune reports the council approved the raises at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 15. The council implemented the raises through a last-minute resolution that was approved unanimously without discussion.More >>
It's important to make sure your pets are taken care of over the holidays.More >>
One person is dead after a police foot chase in northern Minnesota ended in gunfire. The Star Tribune reports a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy and a Gilbert police officer were looking for a person on a warrant Friday afternoon in Gilbert on Minnesota's East Mesabi Iron Range.More >>
With the snow that Southeast Minnesota had earlier this week, not only will Santa be able to operate his sleigh, but people can finally go snow tubing. Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville kicked off its first morning of snow tubing on Saturday with two-hour sessions for $12.More >>
The bags are packed, now it's time to hit the road and try to make it to your destination in time for the holidays. Especially because this time of year, bad traffic can land any of us on the naughty list.More >>
According to the Rochester Police Department, several different drugs were found when a search warrant was served Wednesday morning.More >>
The Rochester Fire Department honored the lives of the fallen to recognize the sacrifice of first responders and to request caution around ice.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Majed Ijong arrived in Rochester Thursday night.More >>
A Minneapolis man put his dog's excrement in an old iPhone box and placed the packaged box on his porch to teach the neighborhood thieves a lesson.More >>
