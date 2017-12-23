Person killed, deputy shot during Iron Range chase - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Person killed, deputy shot during Iron Range chase

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(AP) -

One person is dead after a police foot chase in northern Minnesota ended in gunfire.

The Star Tribune reports a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy and a Gilbert police officer were looking for a person on a warrant Friday afternoon in Gilbert on Minnesota's East Mesabi Iron Range. They spotted a vehicle believed linked to the wanted person when someone exited the vehicle and began to run.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a foot chase ended in an ally with several shots fired. One person was killed. The deputy was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth for a non-critical gunshot wound. The police officer wasn't hurt.

The BCA hasn't identified anyone involved in the incident.

