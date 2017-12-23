Minneapolis council members give themselves $10K raises

Minneapolis City Council members have voted to give themselves and the city's new mayor a $10,000 raises. The Star Tribune reports the council approved the raises at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 15. The council implemented the raises through a last-minute resolution that was approved unanimously without discussion.More >>
One person is dead after a police foot chase in northern Minnesota ended in gunfire. The Star Tribune reports a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy and a Gilbert police officer were looking for a person on a warrant Friday afternoon in Gilbert on Minnesota's East Mesabi Iron Range.
With the snow that Southeast Minnesota had earlier this week, not only will Santa be able to operate his sleigh, but people can finally go snow tubing. Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville kicked off its first morning of snow tubing on Saturday with two-hour sessions for $12.
The bags are packed, now it's time to hit the road and try to make it to your destination in time for the holidays. Especially because this time of year, bad traffic can land any of us on the naughty list.
The sand mix is to help cars and pedestrians gain traction when moving through driveways or sidewalks.
One house's holiday display in Byron is drawing some visitors and spreading Christmas cheer.
A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress could change the way law enforcement interacts with sexual assault victims. "My main goal is to get this bill passed," said 23-year-old Abby Honold. She was raped three years ago when she was a student at the University of Minnesota.
Some help has arrived at Stewartville schools: money that help with the school's negative lunch balances. We shared with you last month the story of how negative lunch accounts resulted in having meals thrown away and replaced with an alternative meal, under an Unpaid Meal Charge Policy.
With city leaders and elected officials showing their support for Mayo workers, another political figure is standing with them today as well. Representative Tim Walz of the First Congressional District showed solidarity with Mayo hospital workers on Friday as they picket again after being locked out from returning to work for seven days.
One person is dead after a police foot chase in northern Minnesota ended in gunfire. The Star Tribune reports a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy and a Gilbert police officer were looking for a person on a warrant Friday afternoon in Gilbert on Minnesota's East Mesabi Iron Range.
According to the Rochester Police Department, several different drugs were found when a search warrant was served Wednesday morning.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Majed Ijong arrived in Rochester Thursday night.
With the snow that Southeast Minnesota had earlier this week, not only will Santa be able to operate his sleigh, but people can finally go snow tubing. Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville kicked off its first morning of snow tubing on Saturday with two-hour sessions for $12.
A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress could change the way law enforcement interacts with sexual assault victims. "My main goal is to get this bill passed," said 23-year-old Abby Honold. She was raped three years ago when she was a student at the University of Minnesota.
A Minneapolis man put his dog's excrement in an old iPhone box and placed the packaged box on his porch to teach the neighborhood thieves a lesson.
