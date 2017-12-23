Help keep your pets safe with falling temperatures - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Help keep your pets safe with falling temperatures

Posted:
NEAR BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Temperatures dropping into the single digits can create dangerous conditions for animals left at home while their owners are away.

Pets across the country have found themselves in dangerous situations, like needing to be rescued after falling into a pond.

Local dog experts say it's important to keep an eye on your four-legged friends when they go outside, especially if you live near a body of water.

Of course, keeping pets inside is the best way to make sure pets are staying warm and dry.

"If the temperature drops too cold make sure they're inside. Always make sure that they have the water that they need, and just make sure that they get their potty breaks and things like that. But inside is probably the best for the cool temps like that," said Heather Breen, an employee at Leashes and Leads in Byron.

Companies like Leashes and Leads can watch your pets during your travels, making sure your pets receive the care they need.

