Holiday travelers take shuttle to airport, avoiding Christmas traffic

The bags are packed, now it's time to hit the road and try to make it to your destination in time for the holidays.

Especially because this time of year, bad traffic can land any of us on the naughty list.

"I was supposed to arrive yesterday afternoon but due to some problems with the weather in Denver, which happens a lot at this time of year, I'm a day late and a couple dollars short," Renee Saxman who is back in town visiting her sons, said.

She can now relax.

For many, trying to have as little worry as possible, is the name of the game.

That's why they take a shuttle up to the Twin Cities instead of driving.

"We do it whenever we do fly out," Phyllis Barnidge, traveling to see her son, said. "We don't fly that much but it is so convenient and now all the driving is up to them, the traffic, the headache and they get us to the airport on time."

Barnidge is glad neither she nor her husband will have to make the drive up to the airport.

Workers at Go Rochester Direct said that this is the busiest time of the year and the shuttles are usually filled.

On Friday alone, one driver said he shuttled 500 people to and from MSP.

While the vans are full, that's part of the adventure.

"I met a couple really cool people along the way," Ray Kradle, traveling to see his mom's family, said. "At first I tried to just not talk to anybody by sleeping but they were really kind."

There's still some time left to be home for the holidays, wherever home may be.

Just hope you get there with more Christmas cheer than stress.