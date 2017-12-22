Rochester provides free sand mix to its residents

With the recent snowfall, putting down sand can be important for sidewalks and driveways.

The city of Rochester has a sand lot where people can go get sand for free to help get some traction on the concrete.

It's for residents only and they can use up to one five gallon pail to gather up sand.

A big relief for those with steep driveways and others who live in areas where plows don't come.

"We live on the edge of town and they did some construction out there a couple years ago and moved our driveway. Our driveway used to be kind of flat, but now it's like you come up around a hill and if it wasn't for being able to have the sand every winter to sand it, well we wouldn't be able to get up our driveway," said Rochester resident, Cheryl Long.

There are two sand pickup areas around Rochester, one at Northbrook shopping center and the other at the YMCA downtown.