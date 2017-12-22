Byron home's light display draws spectators, supports Channel On - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Byron home's light display draws spectators, supports Channel One

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

One house's holiday display in Byron is drawing some visitors and spreading Christmas cheer. 

The home is located in the 700 block of 9th Avenue Northwest.

The house's lights are synced up to festive music. 

Cars just tune their radios to 88.1 FM to enjoy the show. 

A sign on the property indicated that for the first time this year, there is a container out front where visitors can donate food to Channel One Regional Food Bank. 

