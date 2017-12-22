Bipartisan 'Abby Honold Act' could change how law enforcement questions rape survivors

A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress could change the way law enforcement interviews rape survivors.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL- Minnesota) and Rep. Tom Emmer (R- Minnesota) introduced the "Abby Honold Act" on Thursday. "My main goal is to get this bill passed," said 23-year-old Abby Honold.



She was raped three years ago when she was a student at the University of Minnesota. Her attacker was a serial rapist who hadn't been reported before. "I was the first victim of his to report it, and he almost escaped justice when I reported as well." She said a lot of that was due to misconceptions about trauma.

Abby went to the hospital to have a rape kit exam done and spoke with investigators about what happened. "When I was speaking with police they wanted me to go in chronological order. Because of the way your brain works, and it's in shock, it's kind of like taking a puzzle box and dumping out all the pieces on the floor."

All the pieces were there but since she was trying to remember everything in order she missed some details. She said Minneapolis police didn't understand why she wasn't recounting things in order and questioned why she behaved the way she did. "Sometimes I was calm and then emotional."

But a trauma nurse helped jogged her memory. She let Abby talk out of order and asked what she remembered smelling, tasting, and seeing. "That brought back a lot of memories in those moments that I had. I just had trouble accessing and verbalizing what had happened."

The man who raped Abby, Daniel Drill-Mellum, is in prison. Four women reported him but only two cases were charged. He pled guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is expected to be released September 2020. His sentence requires him to register as a sex offender and check in with a probation officer for the rest of his life.

"People tell me I should be grateful for the sentence, and I am, but I don't think there's a sentence that could be long enough for him." She's also thankful her attacker was convicted because so many rape victims never get to see their attacker brought to justice.

Abby wants to help other sexual assault victims when they interact with law enforcement. The 'Abby Honold Act' would create a two-year program that would see better training for investigators when interview sexual assault victims.

"If this works, why isn't law enforcement using it? And I discovered that it really is a lack of access."

Abby's legislation was introduced Thursday on the House and Senate floor. Sen. Klobuchar praised Abby's courage in a press release:

“I’m in awe of Abby’s ability to turn an incredibly horrific experience into something that could help other survivors. We can and should do more for survivors, including ensuring law enforcement has the skills and resources to avoid re-traumatization and effectively see investigations through to prosecution using the most sensitive and effective techniques.”

GOP Congressman Tom Emmer is proud to team up with Sen. Klobuchar and sponsor the 'Abby Honold Act.'

“Sexual assault is a crime and ensuring that law enforcement has accurate and complete information to prosecute it as such is vital. For Abby, and for the thousands of victims who experience trauma, this is a key part of their recovery process, as is a compassionate response in the immediate aftermath. I am proud to team up with my fellow Minnesotan, Senator Klobuchar, to take this important step in providing better treatment to sexual assault victims in crisis and making sure we treat it like the heinous crime that it is."

Sen. Al Franken was the bill's original sponsor, but after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced last month Abby requested that the bill be handed off to Sen. Klobuchar. She's been working with the two-term senator and her office for about a month, finalizing legislation and finding bipartisan sponsorship.

Abby hopes this is just the first step in bringing about change to law enforcement agencies across the country.