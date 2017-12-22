Rochester man successfully raised money for Stewartville School Lunch Program

Some help has arrived at Stewartville schools: money that will help with the schools' negative lunch balances.

We shared with you last month the story of how negative lunch accounts resulted in having meals thrown away and replaced with an alternative meal, under an Unpaid Meal Charge Policy.

Stewartville Public Schools superintendent Belinda Selfors said the unpaid school lunch accounts add up to about $10,000.

We also told you about Chris Schultz, who almost immediately got working on a fundraiser page to pay for those lunches. He also planned an auction last week to raise more money.

On Friday, Schultz delivered the money to the school district, it was about $600 dollars in cash, checks, and coupons.

Schultz said he never did this to get attention, but because he understands what the school and kids go through.

"I mean it's not about me, I mean which is why I originally told you guys that I didn't want an interview in the first place, but I know it's just trying to get the word out there, I mean you guys have really helped a lot," he said. "It's all worth it trying to help these kids and try to help the school raise money 'cause I mean, like I've said a thousand times they have a very small budget and people don't realize that. So we need to help the school, I mean they already changed their policy but that only goes so far.

Schultz shared with us how he'd been in a similar situation where growing up. He didn't always have money to pay for a school lunch.

He will later will deliver a $450 check from the fundraiser website.

