Rep. Tim Walz joins Mayo Clinic employees in Albert Lea on picket line

With city leaders and elected officials showing their support for Mayo workers, another political figure is standing with them on Friday as well.

DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz of the First Congressional District showed solidarity with Mayo hospital workers in Albert Lea on Friday, as they picketed again after being locked out from returning to work for seven days.

This means all six of the announced DFL candidates for Governor joined the fight this week, in addition to other elected officials and supporters.

Walz said he's been in talks with Mayo representatives to try and get workers a good contract.

According to SEIU Friday is the last day of picketing as workers would like to spend the weekend and holiday with family.

"These are the folks that are there sterilizing the equipment, working in their food service, maintenance and things like that," said Walz. "These are folks that are certainly not getting rich doing this job but providing a real service and when you lock someone out you don't let them get back to whatever that's a pretty big hardship."

Hospital workers held a one day strike on Tuesday and picketed for 12 hours for better contracts. They also picketed again on Wednesday after being locked out, and again on Thursday in Rochester, and on Friday.

After unfruitful negotiations over contracts that all parties could agree on, SEIU members voted last month to strike.

Workers said their contracts, being negotiated, aim to have them work ten to 12 hour days instead of eight hours, and would take away health benefits from part-time employees.

A statement issued by SEUI said: "Mayo's decision to choose to respect temporary workers from out of the community over long-term employees who have lived in Albert Lea for decades was another instance of the misplaced values Mayo continues to show."

In a statement, Mayo said the lock-out is needed due to the hospital's contract for temporary employees, brought in to replace striking workers.

Mayo adds they have a one-week contractual commitment with the replacement workers, and that General contract workers who chose to strike on Tuesday were fully aware they would not be allowed to go back to work until December 26, and that no one has been taken by surprise by the lock out situation.

Hospital workers will return to work on December 26, and then have a meeting with Mayo in Albert lea for a bargaining session on December 28.